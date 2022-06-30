Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 2022: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In White-ball Series - Check Full Squads

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test starting Friday, but he will return to lead India against England in T20Is and ODIs.

After the rescheduled Test, India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against England.
Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:48 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India squads for the T20I and ODI series against England. (More Cricket News)

Captain Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test after testing positive for COVID-19, will return to lead India in the twin series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.

The squad which defeated Ireland 2-0 in Dublin has been retained with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.

Deepak Hooda has been named in both the T20I squads, while promising pacer Arshdeep Singh has been called up for ODIs.

The limited-overs leg will mark the return of regulars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. who have skipped the recent series against South Africa and Ireland.

The players who will make their way are: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer and Arshdeep.

KL Rahul is the notable big name to miss the squad. The batter is recovering after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia.

And the BCCI has named full-strength sides for the remaining two T20Is and the ODIs.

During the series, Jos Buttler will England as full-time limited-overs captain.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India squad for three ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

The complete schedule for India's tour of England 2022:

5th Test (Rescheduled match): From July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;

1st T20I: July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton;
2nd T20I: July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;
3rd T20I: July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham;

1st ODI: July 12 at Kennington Oval, London;
2nd ODI: July 14 at Lord's, London;
3rd ODI: July 17 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

