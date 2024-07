India's Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Badminton ace PV Sindhu will be in action in the women’s singles group stage, while Sharath Kamal also is set to start his olympic campaign. The archery team with Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will be in quarter-final action of the team event, while Manu Bhaker will take part in the finals of the women’s 10m air pistol. Follow the live updates from the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 28, right here

LIVE UPDATES