Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable qualified for the final in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Paris Olympics but struggled to maintain his pace, finishing 11th with a time of 8 minutes 14.18 seconds. Although he briefly led the race, Sable’s performance fell short of expectations. Interestingly, he had recently set a new national record with a time of 8:09.91 at the Paris Diamond League. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title with a season-best 8:06.05, while Kenneth Rooks of the USA (8:06.41) and Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (8:06.47) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.