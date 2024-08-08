Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable qualified for the final in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Paris Olympics but struggled to maintain his pace, finishing 11th with a time of 8 minutes 14.18 seconds. Although he briefly led the race, Sable’s performance fell short of expectations. Interestingly, he had recently set a new national record with a time of 8:09.91 at the Paris Diamond League. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title with a season-best 8:06.05, while Kenneth Rooks of the USA (8:06.41) and Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (8:06.47) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

India's Avinash Sable in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Indias Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase
India's Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Runners compete in the mens 3000-meter steeplechase final
Runners compete in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Runners compete in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Kenneth Rooks clears an obstacle during the mens 3000 meters steeplechase final
Kenneth Rooks clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is treated on the track after being injured during the mens 3000-meter steeplechase final
Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is treated on the track after being injured during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is treated on the track after being injured during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Soufiane El Bakkali, Kenneth Rooks and Abraham Kibiwot competes in the mens 3000-meters steeplechase final
Soufiane El Bakkali, Kenneth Rooks and Abraham Kibiwot competes in the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, center, Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, right, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, competes in the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, celebrates after winning the mens 3000-meters steeplechase final
Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, celebrates after winning the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, celebrates after winning the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

