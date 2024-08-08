India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics

Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Runners compete in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Lamecha Girma, of Ethiopia, is treated on the track after being injured during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, center, Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, right, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, competes in the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, celebrates after winning the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.