India At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Full Squad, Group And Complete Schedule

After the Asia Cup debacle, India will hope to mount a serious title challenge at T20 World Cup in Australia. Here's all you need to know about India at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 - squad, group, fixtures, history and how to watch. (More Cricket News)

India announced their squad on September 12 with Rohit Sharma as the captain. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the Asia Cup in the UAE due to injuries, were named in the 15-man squad. But veteran pacer Mohammad Shami could only find a standby place.

Here is the squad

The 15: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer.

Head coach: Rahul Dravid

India's group

India are one of the eight teams to have qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 by virtue of their performance in the previous tournament, and their ICC T20I rankings (November 15, 2021). The other teams are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

These eight teams, and four from the first round, will compete in the tournament proper, the Super 12. India are in Group 2 of the Super 12, along with Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, and the two teams from the first round (B1 and A2).

India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 fixtures

Match 16: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 23: India vs A2 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 30: India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 30 (Sunday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 35: India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (November 2). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 42: India vs B1 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST.

India's past performance at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India have won the title in 2007, in the inaugural edition. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India beat Pakistan by five runs in the final at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

In the next edition, India failed to make the knock-out stage in England (2009) after losing all three matches in the Super 8s. India then failed to go past the Super 8s in the next two editions ( West Indies 2010, Sri Lanka 2012). In the next edition (Bangladesh 2014), India lost the final to Sri Lanka by six wickets.

In the 2016 World Cup, hosts India lost to eventual champions West Indies in the semis by three wickets. In the next edition (United Arab Emirates and Oman 2021), India finished third in their Super 12 group, behind Pakistan and New Zealand and failed to make the semis.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 TV channels and live streaming

In India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.