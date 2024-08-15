Sports

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Meets Indian Olympians - In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the just-concluded Paris Olympics with six medals with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol with which she won two bronze, at his residence. The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the PM with the bronze medals on their necks. Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals — in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event — in Paris.