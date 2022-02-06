Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar Dies: Indian Cricket Team Wears Black Armband In Memory Of Legendary Singer

Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failures in Mumbai on Sunday. The sporting fraternity led by cricketers paid glowing tribute to the music legend.

Indian cricketers before the start of the first ODI against West India in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 2:07 pm

Indian cricket players wore black armbands in the first ODI match against the West Indies to condole the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure in a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. She was 92.

The sporting fraternity led by cricketers paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone's heart.

The India vs West Indies series starts on Sunday with the first of the three ODIs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India," a Twitter post from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) read.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. For India, Deepak Hooda is making his international debut in what is the country's 1000th ODI.

India included a couple of youngsters in the team after being rocked by a few COVID positive cases in the lead-up to the series.

Washington Sundar, who has recovered from the infection and his injury, is the second frontline spinner behind Yuzvendra Chahal. Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj will form India's seam attack.

It is also a comeback match for skipper Rohit, who missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left hamstring injury and was also subsequently forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas. 

For the Windies, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo are the noticeable inclusion in the playing XI. 

Skipper Kieron Pollard also opted to go with left-arm finger-spinner Akeal Hosein ahead of leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr.

