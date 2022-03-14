India recorded their fourth-biggest Test win in terms of runs when they defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs on the third day of the second Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

It was also India’s second-biggest win against Sri Lanka in terms of runs at home after 259 runs victory at Ahmedabad in December 2005.

India’s biggest win over Sri Lanka in terms of runs is 304 runs at Galle in July 2017. Set to score 447 runs to win the match, Sri Lanka were all out for 208 runs in 59.3 overs in the fourth innings. In fact, no visiting team has made even 300 in the fourth innings.

Meanwhile, India's 387 for 4 against England at Chennai in 2008 is the highest fourth-innings score in India. Dhananjaya de Silva’s wicket was Ravichandran Ashwin’s 440th in 162 innings of 86 Tests. Having surpassed Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets in the first Test match, he overtook South African great Dale Steyn.

Next up is West Indies’ great Courtney Walsh, who has 519 Test wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin also became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the World Test Championship. Vishwa Fernando’s wicket was his 100th in 40 innings of 21 Test matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the match-finishing wicket to win a Test match on 22nd occasion in 162 innings of 86 Test matches and equal most alongside Australian Shane Warne who did the same in 273 innings of 145 Tests.

India’s Biggest Wins By Runs Against Sri Lanka

Margin-Venue-Season

304 runs-Galle-2017

278 runs-Colombo-2015

259 runs-Ahmedabad-2005-06

238 runs-Bengaluru-2021-22

235 runs-Colombo-1993

Most Wickets In World Test Championship

Bowler-Matches-Innings-Overs-Runs-Wkts-AVG-SR-5WI-10WM-Best

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)-21-40-786.1-1966-100-19.66-47.16-4-0-7/145

Pat Cummins (AUS)-20-39-727.1-1967-93-21.15-46.90-2-0-5/28

Stuart Broad (ENG)-21-40-643.1-1816-83-21.87-46.48-3-1-6/31

Tim Southee (NZ)-17-34-675.5-1834-80-22.92-50.68-5-0-5/32

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)-19-36-606-1600-74-21.62-49.13-5-0-6/27