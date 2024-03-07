Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Felicitated Ahead Of His 100th Test In Dharamsala - In Pics

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was felicitated ahead of the 100th Test at Dharamsala. Ashwin was handed out a special 100 cap by Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid, and was accompanied by his wife Prithi and two daughters. 'Ash' is the 14th player to play 100 Tests for India. The last player to achieve this feat was Cheteshwar Pujara. Another player who has achieved this landmark alongside Ashwin is England's Jonny Bairstow.