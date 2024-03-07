Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Felicitated Ahead Of His 100th Test In Dharamsala - In Pics

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was felicitated ahead of the 100th Test at Dharamsala. Ashwin was handed out a special 100 cap by Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid, and was accompanied by his wife Prithi and two daughters. 'Ash' is the 14th player to play 100 Tests for India. The last player to achieve this feat was Cheteshwar Pujara. Another player who has achieved this landmark alongside Ashwin is England's Jonny Bairstow.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds a commemorative cap with his family on his 100th test match appearance on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

1/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.

2/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds a commemorative cap with his family on his 100th test match appearance on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
3/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

4/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin watches the ball fly past him on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
5/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin prepares to bowl on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
6/6
IND%20Vs%20ENG%2C%205th%20Test%3A%20100th%20Test%20Match%20For%20Ashwin
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: 100th Test Match For Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood, right, leaving the field, on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
Tags

Ravichandran Ashwin

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement