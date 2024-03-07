IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Felicitated Ahead Of His 100th Test In Dharamsala - In Pics

India's Ravichandran Ashwin holds a commemorative cap with his family on his 100th test match appearance on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid presents the 100th Test cap to Ravichandran Ashwin before the start of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin watches the ball fly past him on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin prepares to bowl on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood, right, leaving the field, on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.