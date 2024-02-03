India resumed with the overnight pair Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India added 60 more runs to the last day's total before England all out India on 396 runs. Jaiswal completed his maiden double-century with a six. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started well. Crawley made a brisk 76 off 78 balls. Axar and Kuldeep removed the opening pair. Then Jasprit Bumrah rattled the English middle order with some beautiful dismissals. He took six wickets in the innings. Kuldeep also took three wickets and helped in bundling out England to 253 runs. With 143-run lead, Indian openers came to bat again and added quick 28 runs in five overs to increase the lead to 171 runs. Catch the highlights of the second day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Double Ton, Jasprit Bumrah's Six-Wicket Haul Take India's Lead To 171 Runs - As It Happened
India restricted England to 253 runs in the first innings thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul and ended the day's play with a 171-run lead. Catch the highlights of the second day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test match here
Action Starts!
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the middle and Day 2 action has started with the first over coming from Lanky off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Ashwin hit a four in his over. Anderson delivered the second over of the day and bowled with tight line and length.
IND - 343/6 (95)
Jaiswal Slams Bashir For A Six!
Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing the first double century of his career but the pressure is not on him. He is slamming bowlers for boundaries on his will. Shoaib Bashir bowled a flighted delivery and Jaiswal came dancing down the pitch to smack it over the long-on boundary for a six and he moved into the 190s.
IND - 360/6 (100)
Anderson Gets Ashwin!
James Anderson brought the first breakthrough of the day with the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. New ball and swing did the work for Ashwin as he was caught behind. The umpire gave it out but Ashwin reviewed that straightaway. DRS showed a clear spike and now Kuldeep Yadav is at the crease.
IND - 364/7 (101)
Jaiswal Reaches 200!
Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his double century in style. He smashed a six and a four against Bashir to bring up his first double-ton in Test cricket.
IND - 381/7 (103)
Fewest Innings To Maiden 200 For India
3 - Karun Nair
4 - Vinod Kambli
8 - Sunil Gavaskar/ Mayank Agarwal
9 - Cheteshwar Pujara
10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaiswal Departs!
Jaiswal loses his patience, and also his wicket. Full and wide, he dances down and tosses his bat at it, only to slice it high in the air. Bairstow makes a comfortable catch coming in from the extra cover boundary. So Anderson takes another wicket as India loses its double century. What a knock it has been. He receives a round of applause on his way back to the pavilion. England's players applaud him as well.
IND - 383/8 (107)
Bumrah Falls!
First Bumrah hit Rehan Ahmed for a boundary then he struck his wicket. Ahmed's faster pace on that trajectory was causing Bumrah trouble. This was only a question of time. Another quick leg spinner pitched fuller around the fourth stump and turned away. Bumrah attempted to protect, but the ball spun and snagged an edge near second slip. Root made a fantastic crisp catch as the ball came at him rapidly.
IND - 395/9 (111)
India - 396 All Out In 112 Overs
England all out India within one and a half hours of the second Day's play. India added 60 runs and lost four wickets. Mukesh Kumar was the last batter who got out. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten with eight runs off 42 balls. Shoaib Bashir got the last man and restricted India to 396 runs in 112 overs.
IND - 396/10 (112)
Innings Break!
India have made 396 runs in the first innings of the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. After resuming batting on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his maiden double ton in Test cricket and led the Indian batting. After his dismissal, the Indian team lost wickets like a pack of cards. England will start batting in a while.
Brief Score: IND - 396/10 (112)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 209 (290), Shubman Gill - 34 (46) | James Anderson : (25-4-47-3)
England Start Batting!
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opened the batting for England with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over for India. Crawley played all six deliveries easily with no run from the first over. Maiden over start from India.
ENG - 0/0 (1)
Crawley Hit Bumrah Four 4s
Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl his fourth over and Zak Crawley welcomed him with the hat-trick of fours to start the over. He also hit another four on the last delivery of the over.
ENG - 59/0 (10)
Kuldeep Gets Duckett!
Kuldeep attacks straightaway! It kicks up off a length on Duckett as he moves forward to defend, then pops up off the bat shoulder to a silly point. Patidar is safely holding it there. Was wonderfully bowled. Good flight and dip, not enabling Duckett to reach the pitch, followed by the bounce.
ENG - 62/1 (12)
Patel Gets Crawley!
Crawley tries to continue being on the offensive, dances out to this full delivery that was smartly pushed a bit wider by Axar Patel. The batter toe-ends his big slog and Iyer running back from backward point takes a well judged, diving catch. End of a fine inning by Zak Crawley.
ENG - 118/2 (23)
Bumrah Removes Root!
Bumrah bowled masterfully. He teased Root with away swingers all around, and the last ball was considerably straighter. Root poked at the ball, anticipating it to come in, after confusing the hitter by moving it both ways. However, the ball bends away, landing right into Shubman Gill's hands in first slip. Joe Root is unhappy with himself for leaving in that manner; Bumrah's plan worked well!
ENG - 124/3 (26)
Bumrah Bowled Pope!
Jasprit Bumrah's massive, dazzling inswinging yorker caught Ollie Pope off guard. The centre and leg stumps rattled out, and the area seemed to be a murder scene. Jasprit Bumrah has just slaughtered two innocent stumps and dispatched England's highest run-scorer of the series with a superb yorker.
ENG - 136/4 (28)
Tea Break!
Indian bowlers rocked England's batters in the second session after Zak Crawley provided a flying start with Ben Duckett. Jasprit Bumrah removed Joe Root and Ollie Pope to bring back India on top. Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes are at the crease with England still trailing by 241 runs in the first innings.
ENG - 155/4 (33)
Bumrah Gets Bairstow!
Bumrah continues to work his magic! There's some reverse action out there, and the great man uses it to keep the hitters guessing. Fuller than a length outside off causes Bairstow to play the drive and shapes it away from him. It takes the edge and carries to Gill on the first slide.
ENG - 159/5 (36)
Kuldeep Removes Foakes
The absence of turn allows Foakes in, and England falls behind in Vizag! Tossed just outside off, dips on a length, and Foakes moves forward to defend. However, he expects a slight turn and ends up playing inside the ball's line. It goes beyond his edge and knocks him off the stump. Kuldeep rolls away in jubilation.
ENG - 180/6 (41)
Kuldeep Gets Ahmed!
England are seven down as Kuldeep bagged the wicket of Rehan Ahmed. A wicket off the half-tracker! Rehan is deeply disappointed. He returned to pull but was through the shot too quickly, resulting in it coming off the toe-end. It loops to Gill at short midwicket, who jumps and holds on with the second try after the first popped out. England is in shambles.
ENG - 182/7 (43)
Bumrah Bowled Stokes!
Jasprit Bumrah bowled England's captain to provide India a crucial breakthrough. He was targeting the spinners and was taking the game gradually. A cutter from the Indian vice-captain's top drawer. Pitches on a length and nips in slightly, beating Stokes. Kept it low as well, went under the bat, and removed the off stump. Bumrah has a bright smile on his face. A significant wicket in the context of the game.
ENG - 230/8 (50)
Bumrah Takes Fifer
Jasprit Bumrah took the fifth wicket with a length ball on the fourth stump, Hartley created some space for himself while losing his form. He attempted another swing past the line, only to nudge it towards the initial slip. Bumrah owns a fifer of the best grade! England are nine wickets down.
ENG - 239/9 (52)
England - 253 All Out
Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in the coffin and restricted England to 253 runs all out in 55.5 overs. Bumrah plumbs James Anderson to finish England's first innings. India have a lead of 143 runs in the first innings. India will come to bat shortly.
India Start Batting!
Double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma are out in the middle as India start their second innings on Day 2. James Anderson came with the first over and conceded five runs in the first over. With a 143-run lead from the first inning, India must be eyeing to go wicketless today.
IND - 5/0 (1)
India - 28/0 (5) - Stumps
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed back-to-back three fours against Bashir to keep his batting form going. Rohit also took the attacking route and slammed three fours in his inning as well. India have all 10 wickets saved with a 171-run lead on England. Proper domination from Indian batters and bowlers.
IND - 28/0 (5)
That's all from our side!
Best figures for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
6/27 vs WI Kingston 2019
6/33 vs Aus Melbourne 2018
6/45 vs Eng Vizag 2024
6/61 vs SA Cape Town 2024