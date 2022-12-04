IND Vs AUS, 5th Hockey Test: Australia Beat India 5-4 To Seal Series 4-1

India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India.

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5.