Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
IND Vs AUS, 5th Hockey Test: Australia Beat India 5-4 To Seal Series 4-1

India suffered their fourth defeat in the test match as Australia win the series 4-1.

Harmanpreet Singh has been the pillar of the Indian hockey team for years now.
Updated: 04 Dec 2022 12:53 pm

India suffered a 4-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth and final hockey Test to lose the series 1-4 here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Tom Wickham (2nd, 17th) scored a brace for Australia, while Aran Zalewski (30th, Jacob Anderson (40th) and Jake Whetton (54th) were the other goal getters for the home team.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (24th, 60th), Amit Rohidas (34th) and Sukhjeet Singh (55th) scored for India.

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3. The visitors lost the fourth game 1-5. 

Sports Hockey Indian Hockey Harmanpreet Singh Indian Hockey Team Australian Hockey Team Tom Wickham Sukhjeet Singh Amit Rohidas Aran Zalewski
