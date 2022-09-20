IND Vs AUS, 1st T20I: India Boast Good Record Against Australia In Shortest Format – Statistical Highlights

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). This will be the 24th T20I between the two teams and eighth match on Indian soil. (More Cricket News)

India have won 13 and while Australia emerged victorious on nine occasions in 23 previous encounters. One match did not produce a result. At home, India have won four and lost three in seven matches against Australia.

The Men in Blue have won two and lost three in the last five matches played against the T20 champions. Australia recorded a 12-run victory over India when two teams met last time in T20I. The pair of Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell that set up Australia's victory.

Matthew Wade’s innings could have been cut short at 50 had India’s review of an on-field not-out lbw decision not been declared ‘null and void’ after left-arm seamer T Natarajan pinged the opener’s front pad.

Matthew Wade went onto convert his second successive fifty into a career-best 80 off 53 balls. Glenn Maxwell, who got at least two lives, rolled out his trademark trick shots on his way to 54 off 36 balls.

T Natarajan proved the point of difference in India's attack once again, reining in Australia at the death, but ultimately Mitchell Swepson (3/23) and Adam Zampa (1/21) saved the day for them. Ranked No.1 in the ICC Rankings, India have won 114, lost 57, tied three and abandoned five in 170 matches played so far.

Australia, on the other hand, have won 85, lost 71 and tied three and abandoned three in 162 matches played so far. The T20 World Champions are ranked sixth in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings.

India vs Australia in T20Is

Venue-Played-India Won-Australia Won-N/R-Success Percentage

In Australia-12-7-4-1-62.50

In Bangladesh-1-1-0-0-100.00

In India-7-4-3-0-57.14

In South Africa-1-1-0-0-100.00

In Sri Lanka-1-0-1-0-00.00

In West Indies-1-0-1-0-00.00

Total-23-13-9- 1-58.64

Last 5 matches-5-2-3-0-33.33

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 202/4 in 19.4 overs at Rajkot (10-10-2013)

Australia: 201/7 in 20 overs at Rajkot (10-10-2013)

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 74 in 17.3 overs at Melbourne (01-02-2008)

Australia: 86 in 16.2 overs at Dhaka (30-03-2014)

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 90* by Virat Kohli at Adelaide (26-01-2016)

Australia: 124* by Shane Watson at Sydney (31-01-2016)

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 4/11 Ravichandran Ashwin at Dhaka (30-03-2014)

Australia: 4/21 Jason Behrendorff at Guwahati (10-10-2017)