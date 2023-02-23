ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Get The Better Of India Despite Pressure With 5-Run Win To Enter Final

Meg Lanning introduced Ashleigh Gardner right away instead of starting with pace, knowing full well about India batters' recent struggle with spin bowling.

Shafali Verma (9), who had an 'okay' outing while fielding, started well against Gardner, but was dismissed in the subsequent over by Megan Schutt off an LBW.

India's bad start turned worse when Gardner dismissed Smriti Mandhana for 2, her fourth instance of getting the opener's scalp in T20Is, the scoreboard reading 15-2.

Jemimah Rodrigues came in and scored fours from two consecutive deliveries easing some of the pressure.

A mix-up between Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia saw the latter get run out for 4, sounding the alarm for the batters to come.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was unsure of starting the match, started her batting with a textbook cover drive for four. The two experienced players being in the middle was what India needed, as they struck the occasional boundaries while rotating the strike on good balls.

Harmanpreet took on Jess Jonassen, hitting the first six of the innings over long-on.

India's total was much better in the powerplay as compared to the previous games, which saw the scoreboard read 59 runs despite losing three wickets after 6 overs.

The pair were now managing to score a boundary per over at least, accompanied by singles and doubles, with the required run rate being just over 8.

Harmanpreet and Rodrigues brought up their 50-run partnership after despite India losing early wickets.

Rodrigues, especially, turned it on for India, scoring 13 runs off Georgia Wareham taking the score to 93-3 after 10 overs.

Just when things looked rosy for the Women in Blue, Rodrigues (43) fell to Darcie Brown while trying an uppercut, with Alyssa Healy making no mistake behind the wickets.

Australia put down a big chance when Healy dropped Harmanpreet while on 37 off the bowling of Brown. With the scoring rate now dipping, the India captain was living dangerously, surviving another catch attempt off Tahlia McGrath.

Richa Ghosh, too, joined in scoring an exquisite lofted cover drive off McGrath. Harmanpreet, on the other hand, continued on with her clean strikes hitting consecutive boundaries off Wareham, bringing up her half-century, her 10th in T20Is.

Harmanpreet (52) was tragically run out when her bat got stuck in the pitch, leaving her stranded outside the crease.

Australia struck gold soon after Ghosh skied one down the throat of mid-on with McGrath gladly accepting the offer.

Deepti Sharma, who was struck in the ribs earlier, kept India in the hunt with fellow all-rounder Sneh Rana for company.

Ellyse Perry pulled off one of the best fielding efforts in the 19th over when Rana moved around the crease to hit the ball over short fine leg. The Indian all-rounded then caved to the pressure, showing her stumps to Jess Jonassen and getting bowled in the process for a 10-ball 11.

Needing 16 from the last over, Gardner took on the challenge. Deepti managed 4 runs off the first two deliveries, but a boundary was much-needed.

With big runs not coming, Radha Yadav stepped out to dispatch one, only managing to hit it for a catch to Perry.

With a 5-run win, Australia kept their unbeaten streak intact in the showpiece tournament.