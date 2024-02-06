ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: India Captain Uday Saharan Savouring 'Taste Of Close Games' Ahead Of Final

India captain Uday Saharan said on Tuesday that emerging winners through a close match against South Africa in the semifinals will benefit his team to a good extent in the ICC U-19 World Cup title clash on Sunday. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

India, who had a smooth sailing in the tournament until now, had to fight till the end to defeat South Africa by two wickets in the last-four clash to set up a final match either against Pakistan or Australia on Sunday.