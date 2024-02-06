ICC U-19 World Cup 2024: India Battle Back To Beat Hosts South Africa In Semis, Enter Final - Match Report

A coming-of-age innings from captain Uday Saharan and a blockbuster knock from Sachin Dhas saw India through to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final at the expense of hosts South Africa on February 6, 2024, Tuesday. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

Battling at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, the two teams fought valiantly for nearly a hundred overs but, courtesy of their solid middle-order spell, the Boys in Blue reigned supreme eventually, winning the tie by two wickets.