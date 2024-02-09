Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Callum Vidler of Australia celebrates with team-mate Tom Campbell during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024.
Ryan Hicks of Australia successfully appeals for the LBW of Ahmad Hassan of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024.
Azan Awais of Pakistan plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Haroon Arshad of Pakistan is bowled by Mahli Beardman of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Mahli Beardman of Australia celebrates the wicket of Haroon Arshad of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Arfat Minhas of Pakistan plays a shot as Ryan Hicks of Australia keeps during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Oliver Peake of Australia celebrates the wicket of Arafat Minhas of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan is bowled by Tom Straker of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Tom Straker of Australia celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Sam Konstas of Australia plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan in action during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Pakistan players celebrate the run out of Harjas Singh of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Ali Raza of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Mahli Beardman of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Callum Vidler and Rafael MacMillan celebrate Australia's win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.
Oliver Peake and Rafael MacMillan celebrate Australia's win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.