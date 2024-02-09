Sports

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2, Pakistan Vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in their ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday (February 8). Chasing Pakistan's 179 all out, Australia were 164/9 at the end 46th over. Raf MacMilllan then hit the winning runs, a four, off the first ball of the final over. Aussie pacer Tom Straker took the Player of the Match award for his 6/24. Australia will face defending champions India, who defeated hosts South Africa in their semi-final clash, at the same venue on Sunday.