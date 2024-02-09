Sports

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2, Pakistan Vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in their ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday (February 8). Chasing Pakistan's 179 all out, Australia were 164/9 at the end 46th over. Raf MacMilllan then hit the winning runs, a four, off the first ball of the final over. Aussie pacer Tom Straker took the Player of the Match award for his 6/24. Australia will face defending champions India, who defeated hosts South Africa in their semi-final clash, at the same venue on Sunday.

February 9, 2024

ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final: Pakistan Vs Australia | Photo Courtesy: ICC

Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Callum Vidler of Australia celebrates with team-mate Tom Campbell during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024.

Ryan Hicks of Australia successfully appeals for the LBW of Ahmad Hassan of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024.

Azan Awais of Pakistan plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Haroon Arshad of Pakistan is bowled by Mahli Beardman of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Mahli Beardman of Australia celebrates the wicket of Haroon Arshad of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Arfat Minhas of Pakistan plays a shot as Ryan Hicks of Australia keeps during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Oliver Peake of Australia celebrates the wicket of Arafat Minhas of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan is bowled by Tom Straker of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Tom Straker of Australia celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Sam Konstas of Australia plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Mohammad Zeeshan of Pakistan in action during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match against Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Pakistan players celebrate the run out of Harjas Singh of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Ali Raza of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Mahli Beardman of Australia during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Callum Vidler and Rafael MacMillan celebrate Australia's win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

Oliver Peake and Rafael MacMillan celebrate Australia's win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on February 08, 2024.

