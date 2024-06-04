Sports

T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics

Sri Lanka was blown away for a record low 77 and South Africa won their T20 World Cup opener by six wickets on Monday. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to cross the finish line at 80-4 with 3.4 overs to spare at the purpose-built Nassau County Stadium on Long Island. South Africa’s best bowling performance in tournament history included pace bowler Anrich Nortje’s career-best 4-7 in four overs, pacer Kagiso Rabada’s 2-21, spinner Keshav Maharaj’s 2-22, and fast bowler Ottneil Baartman’s 1-9 in his second T20. Opener Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 30-ball 19, one of only three scores in double figures. The Sri Lankans were dismissed in 19.1 overs for the 13th lowest score in T20 World Cup history.