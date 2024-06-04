Sports

T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics

Sri Lanka was blown away for a record low 77 and South Africa won their T20 World Cup opener by six wickets on Monday. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to cross the finish line at 80-4 with 3.4 overs to spare at the purpose-built Nassau County Stadium on Long Island. South Africa’s best bowling performance in tournament history included pace bowler Anrich Nortje’s career-best 4-7 in four overs, pacer Kagiso Rabada’s 2-21, spinner Keshav Maharaj’s 2-22, and fast bowler Ottneil Baartman’s 1-9 in his second T20. Opener Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 30-ball 19, one of only three scores in double figures. The Sri Lankans were dismissed in 19.1 overs for the 13th lowest score in T20 World Cup history.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, second right, leaves the field with Sri Lankan players after South Africa won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen falls in an attempt to play a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, breaks the stumps to run-out Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje reacts after bowling his last over during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, and Kamindu Mendis run between the wickets to score during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, right, celebrates with batting partner Pathum Nissanka after hitting a boundary during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

