ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rain May Play Spoilsport During India Vs Pakistan Tie

According to the local Met department, there is 80 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall predicted for the India versus Pakistan tie on Sunday.

BCCI Twitter

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 8:44 pm

The much awaited marquee clash between India and Pakistan may have an anti-climactic end as 'rain gods' threaten to play spoilsport during the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

According to local Met department, there is 80 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall, volume of which could be between 1mm to 5 mm.

There is also prediction of thunderstorm, which is, however, a lowly 13 per cent.

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbourne and something like this on Sunday could spell doom for the cricket fans.

However, the locals, who have a fair idea about change of weather, are confident that even if the heavens open up, there could still be a curtailed match.

The MCG is expected to be full house with at least 85 to 90 per cent Indian fans and a no-match situation will simply break their hearts.

It is not the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been threatened by rain.

In 2016, the two neighbouring countries played at the Eden Gardens and a sharp spell of evening showers and puddles of water in the outfield was a massive concern.

However, the revamped drainage system at the Eden did the trick.

If such a situation arises, the Victoria's state cricket body is well equipped with enough resources to handle the situation.

Since the advertisement revenue generated for this game surpasses all other other games, the broadcasters incur losses if an India-Pakistan match is not held. In such a scenario, Victoria state cricket body might have to refund full price of tickets as per terms and conditions.

