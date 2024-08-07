Hockey

Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final

India's desperate quest for an equalizer was unsuccessful as they lost to Germany 2-3 in the men's hockey semi-finals of Paris Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh's team will now meet Spain in the bronze medal play-off

india-vs-germany-semifinal-paris-olympics-shamsher-singh-ap-photo
Shamsher Singh (centre) makes a last attempt at the German goal before India lose the semi-final hockey match at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Day 11 of the Paris Olympic Games was fruitful for the Indian contingent for many reasons, but ended in heartbreak for the hockey team as it went down fighting 2-3 to reigning world champions Germany in the semi-finals on Tuesday (August 6). (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

A striking picture from the match summed it all up for Harmanpreet Singh's team. After drawing first blood and playing the role of aggressor for large parts of the match, the Indian team eventually fell behind with Germany striking through Marco Miltkau in the 54th minute.

India desperately sought an equalizer. They even disposed of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in the quest for a late goal. The push continued till the very last second of the match, when Shamsher Singh had a clear shot at goal but his strike went over the bar.

It was a moment of absolute despair for India, who were left wondering what could have been. The Indians came into the Games with the aim of clinching an elusive gold medal and give Sreejesh, who is playing his last tournament, a fitting farewell.

Despite playing well, luck deserted Team India and they will now meet Spain in the bronze medal play-off. The Germans, on the other hand, will meet Netherlands in the final.

