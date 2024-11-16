Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Both Teams Eye Crucial Win In Saturday Showdown

Malaysia Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Titles So Far
Japan are heavyweights in titles, having won two championships, been runners-up twice, and finished third twice. In contrast, Malaysia have never won the title, securing third place once and fourth place once in the past.
Malaysia Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming
The Malaysia vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match is broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast is on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel, with live streaming on SonyLiv. The match is also televised on DD Sports. It starts at 12:15 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.