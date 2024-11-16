Hockey

South Korea Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: KOR-W, THA-W Both Seeking First Win Of Campaign

Neither South Korea nor Thailand have tasted victory after three games apiece at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 so far, and each side will be looking to change that today. Catch the live hockey scores of the KOR-W vs THA-W match

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
16 November 2024
16 November 2024
Thailand's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between Thailand and Japan in Rajgir, Bihar. Photo: PTI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pool game between South Korea and Thailand at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Both teams yet to register a win at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and will be eyeing one today (Saturday, November 16). Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the KOR-W vs THA-W match.
South Korea Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT: Start Time, Where To Watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

