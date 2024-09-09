Hockey

India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run

Follow the live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match here

Gaurav Thakur
9 September 2024
9 September 2024
Indian hockey team during their match against China at the Asian Champions Trophy. X/HockeyAsia
Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match. India are coming into the match on the back of a convincing 3-0 win against the hosts China. Japan on the other hand will enter the game after a thrilling goalfest against Korea where both teams were held at 5-5. The Paris Olympics bronze medalist India are the defending champions and will aim at another strong performance in their second match. Follow live proceedings here.
LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, Korea and Pakistan have settled for a 2-2 draw in today's first match. Korea was leading 1-0 till the very last minute before Pakistan struck twice within thirty seconds to take the lead. Korea got the last goal with eight seconds remaining on the clock to tie score. Brilliant match of hockey.

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match.

