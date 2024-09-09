India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run

Indian hockey team during their match against China at the Asian Champions Trophy. X/HockeyAsia

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy match. India are coming into the match on the back of a convincing 3-0 win against the hosts China. Japan on the other hand will enter the game after a thrilling goalfest against Korea where both teams were held at 5-5. The Paris Olympics bronze medalist India are the defending champions and will aim at another strong performance in their second match. Follow live proceedings here.

9 Sept 2024, 01:01:42 pm IST India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Back-to-back action! 🇮🇳 After yesterday’s victory, India is ready to take on Japan. Here’s the starting XI for today’s game. Catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony LIV. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #ACT24 #INDVSJPN

9 Sept 2024, 12:56:06 pm IST India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Meanwhile, Korea and Pakistan have settled for a 2-2 draw in today's first match. Korea was leading 1-0 till the very last minute before Pakistan struck twice within thirty seconds to take the lead. Korea got the last goal with eight seconds remaining on the clock to tie score. Brilliant match of hockey.