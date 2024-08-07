India's dream of bringing an Olympic hockey gold after 44 years were crushed when they lost 2-3 to Germany in a thrilling semifinal on Tuesday. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Two of India's outstanding stars in the campaign in Paris, PR Sreejesh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh, both rued missed chances but said that the team did really well.
"That was a difficult match, we got our chances but could not convert them, that's it. Then you can see it in the scoreline. It's a matter of homework," India's long-time goalkeeper Sreejesh said after the close defeat.
India took early lead but the game turned in the second quarter with Germany overturning the deficit to get ahead. India leveled again in the third quarter only for Germany to take the match-winning lead with just six minutes left on the clock.
"I think they've done a wonderful job against Harman, how to tackle him, because he's one of the best drag flickers in the world, and definitely, that's what they've done against us. So, some days are like that," said Sreejesh for whom India's bronze medal match against Spain would be last as he has already announced his retirement.
"We're disappointed we could not get over the line. We played a great match, pushed very hard till the end," he said.
The Indian skipper Harmanpreet said the team's eyes were on the gold but now they will try to get bronze.
"This is extremely disappointing as we came here to win a gold medal. But, having said that, it's better to go home with bronze than nothing," Harmanpreet told Jio Cinema after the match.
"When you lose in the semifinal game, it's not that easy to take as reaching the final is a dream of any athlete," the captain added.
Harmanpreet is the leading goal-scorer at the Paris Olympics with eight strikes and also scored India's opening goal in the semi-final. However it was not enough.