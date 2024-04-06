Hockey

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Match, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Team India is gearing up for the second game of the five-match Test series against Australia. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match actions live

Advertisement

Hockey%20India
Glimpse from the first match of Hockey Test series between Indian and Australia played on April 6, Saturday in Perth, Australia. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

After losing the first match to the formidable Australia, the Indian Hockey team is hoping for a shining moment in the second game of the five-Test series to be held on April 7, Sunday at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Australia. (More Hockey News)

Australia clinched a hammering 5-1 win over India in a match that was expected to bring glory to the Indian team. The only goal that came to the hands of the blue tigers was when Gujranth Singh regained his form. However, unfortunately, it came really late, 47 minutes had already elapsed.

The Kookaburras emerged victorious smoothly, they owned the match from the start to the end. Tom Wickham (20th, 38th minute) scored a brace, while Tim Brand (3rd), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the other goal-getters for the winners.

Advertisement

India had lost both their matches against Australia in FIH Pro League 2023-24. - Hockey India
India Vs Australia, Five-Test Series: Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When India vs Australia, 2nd Hockey Test match will be played?

The second match of the India vs Australia hockey Test series will be played on April 7, Saturday at 2 pm IST at the Perth Hockey Stadium, in Perth Australia.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd Hockey Test match?

All the matches of India's hockey tour of Australia will be telecast on the Sports 18-3 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Advertisement

Despite India's efforts, it was Australia that seized an early advantage in the match. - Johan Schmidt
India vs Australia, 1st Hockey Test: Kookaburras Thrash IND 5-1

BY PTI

Hockey India squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained