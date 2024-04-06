India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Match, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

After losing the first match to the formidable Australia, the Indian Hockey team is hoping for a shining moment in the second game of the five-Test series to be held on April 7, Sunday at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Australia. (More Hockey News)
Australia clinched a hammering 5-1 win over India in a match that was expected to bring glory to the Indian team. The only goal that came to the hands of the blue tigers was when Gujranth Singh regained his form. However, unfortunately, it came really late, 47 minutes had already elapsed.
The Kookaburras emerged victorious smoothly, they owned the match from the start to the end. Tom Wickham (20th, 38th minute) scored a brace, while Tim Brand (3rd), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the other goal-getters for the winners.
When India vs Australia, 2nd Hockey Test match will be played?
The second match of the India vs Australia hockey Test series will be played on April 7, Saturday at 2 pm IST at the Perth Hockey Stadium, in Perth Australia.
Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd Hockey Test match?
All the matches of India's hockey tour of Australia will be telecast on the Sports 18-3 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Hockey India squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.