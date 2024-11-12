China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Dragons Lead At Half-Time As Malaysians Struggle | CHN 1-0 MAS

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q2 - Dragons Hunting
China are dominating the game, hunting for more goals. At 07:07 and 07:12 in the second quarter, they had two penalty corners but couldn't convert, still pushing for more.
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL
China lead 1-0 as YU Anhui scores from penalty corner at 03:44 in the first quarter. She was also a standout performer against Thailand yesterday.
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
The Chinese are still pressing forward with attacks, but Malaysia are defending resolutely, not making it easy for them. Malaysia are now looking to counter and strike.
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick Off
The players take the field as the countdown begins for the game. China start on the attack, with the field dominated by their red uniforms.
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Players Take The Field
The players take the field accompanied by their escorts for the national anthems, starting with Malaysia followed by China's, as the stage is set for an exciting showdown.
The China vs Malaysia match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the match on Sony Sports Network in India, with TV coverage on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.