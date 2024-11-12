China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Dragons Lead At Half-Time As Malaysians Struggle | CHN 1-0 MAS

China player against Thailand in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X/ @asia_hockey

Hello hockey fans, welcome to our live coverage of the China vs Malaysia match at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir 2024 on Tuesday, November 12. China started their campaign with a commanding 15-0 victory over Thailand, while Malaysia suffered a 0-4 loss to hosts India on the opening day. China will aim to continue their dominance, while Malaysia will be looking for their first win. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here

12 Nov 2024, 03:15:53 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q2 - Dragons Hunting China are dominating the game, hunting for more goals. At 07:07 and 07:12 in the second quarter, they had two penalty corners but couldn't convert, still pushing for more.

12 Nov 2024, 03:03:13 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL China lead 1-0 as YU Anhui scores from penalty corner at 03:44 in the first quarter. She was also a standout performer against Thailand yesterday.

12 Nov 2024, 02:52:20 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 The Chinese are still pressing forward with attacks, but Malaysia are defending resolutely, not making it easy for them. Malaysia are now looking to counter and strike.

12 Nov 2024, 02:42:55 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick Off The players take the field as the countdown begins for the game. China start on the attack, with the field dominated by their red uniforms.

12 Nov 2024, 02:40:10 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Players Take The Field The players take the field accompanied by their escorts for the national anthems, starting with Malaysia followed by China's, as the stage is set for an exciting showdown.

12 Nov 2024, 02:35:07 pm IST China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Points Table Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Points Table ScreenGrab