China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Dragons Lead At Half-Time As Malaysians Struggle | CHN 1-0 MAS

China Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score: Get all the scores and match updates from the CHN vs MAS, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match right here

Minal Tomar
12 November 2024
China player against Thailand in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X/ @asia_hockey
Hello hockey fans, welcome to our live coverage of the China vs Malaysia match at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir 2024 on Tuesday, November 12. China started their campaign with a commanding 15-0 victory over Thailand, while Malaysia suffered a 0-4 loss to hosts India on the opening day. China will aim to continue their dominance, while Malaysia will be looking for their first win. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here
China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q2 - Dragons Hunting

China are dominating the game, hunting for more goals. At 07:07 and 07:12 in the second quarter, they had two penalty corners but couldn't convert, still pushing for more.

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL

China lead 1-0 as YU Anhui scores from penalty corner at 03:44 in the first quarter. She was also a standout performer against Thailand yesterday.

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

The Chinese are still pressing forward with attacks, but Malaysia are defending resolutely, not making it easy for them. Malaysia are now looking to counter and strike.

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick Off

The players take the field as the countdown begins for the game. China start on the attack, with the field dominated by their red uniforms.

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Players Take The Field

The players take the field accompanied by their escorts for the national anthems, starting with Malaysia followed by China's, as the stage is set for an exciting showdown.

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Points Table

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Points Table
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Points Table ScreenGrab

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Check The Venue

China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming

The China vs Malaysia match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the match on Sony Sports Network in India, with TV coverage on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.

