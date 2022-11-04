Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium, Netherlands To Co-Host Men's, Women's World Cups In 2026

Netherlands and Belgium will co-host the 2026 Men's and Women's hockey World Cups. Additionally, the FIH Hockey Pro League winners of season 5 and season 6 will directly qualify for the 2026 FIH Men’s and Women’s World Cups.

The 2026 Hockey World Cup will take place in either July or August.
The 2026 Hockey World Cup will take place in either July or August. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:49 pm

Belgium and the Netherlands will jointly host the 2026 women's and men's hockey World Cups simultaneously, the game's governing body FIH said on Friday. (More Hockey News)

The decision was taken during the virtual meeting of the Executive Board under the chairmanship of FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed.

"The combined event will take place in July or August 2026 in Amsterdam/Amstelveen, Netherlands and Wavre, Belgium, with female and male teams playing in both venues," the International Hockey Federation said in a statement.

Commenting on the decision, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "On behalf of FIH, I would like to thank wholeheartedly all National Associations that submitted a bid. 

"We received excellent proposals and it was therefore a particularly challenging task to decide. 

"We're very much looking forward to working with the National Associations of the current Women's and Men's World and Olympic Champions, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively, that will undoubtedly put together outstanding World Cups."

The Executive Board received a comprehensive report on the FIH finances. Thanks to additional income and reduced expenses, the final operational profit for 2022 is expected to be higher than the budgeted amount. The FIH Hockey Pro League operational result is also positive.

For 2023, the budget has been approved by the EB. The expected FIH financial result is an operational profit thanks, to a large extent, to the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in India.

Related stories

Jingoism: How Football And Hockey Bring The Worst Out Of Fans

Indian Men's Hockey Team To Play 5-Match 'Test Series' In Australia In November-December

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India Start Campaign Against Spain - Check Full Schedule

The EB also confirmed that the winners of the FIH Hockey Pro League in season 5 (2023/2024) and season 6 (2024/2025) will directly qualify for the 2026 FIH Men’s and Women’s World Cups. 

If the winner of season 6 is already qualified in season 5, the runner-up in season 6 will be offered the direct qualification place.

The next meeting of the FIH Executive Board will take place on January 28 next year.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League Belgium National Hockey Team Belgium Women’s National Hockey Team Netherlands Women’s National Hockey Team Netherlands National Hockey Team Seif Ahmed Thierry Weil
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read