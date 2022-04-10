Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Harshal Patel Bereaved; Royal Challengers Bangalore Pacer Leaves IPL Bio-bubble

Harshal Patel has been the star performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took two wickets on Saturday in their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Harshal Patel is expected to join RCB camp before the team's next game against CSK on April 12. Sportzpics/IPL

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 11:52 am

Hours after helping Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians, a heart-broken Harshal Patel left Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble.

According to reports, the 31-year-old exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians in Pune.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," PTI reported quoting an IPL source.

The Gujarat cricketer has been a constant in the RCB set-up for the last couple of seasons. He was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

On Saturday, he claimed two wickets for 23 runs as RCB restricted MI to 151/6. RCB then chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

"He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12," the source added.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB take on winless Chennai Super Kings at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12).

