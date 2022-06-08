Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women In White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka – Check Full Squads

BCCI on Wednesday announced the India women’s T20I and ODI squads that will be touring Sri Lanka in June. Notably, the India women will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation starting June 23rd with the shortest format. (More Cricket News)

As Mithali Raj has announced retirement from international cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is India’s T20I captain, will now be leading the side in the ODIs as well. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the white-ball formats.

India Women’s T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Series

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India Women’s ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (vice-captain), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (vice-captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (vice-captain), Harleen Deol.

Schedule Of India Women’s Tour Of Sri Lanka, 2022

1st T20I – 23rd June, Dambulla

2nd T20I – 25th June, Dambulla

3rd T20I – 27th June, Dambulla

1st ODI – 1st July, Kandy

2nd ODI – 4th July, Kandy

3rd ODI – 7th July, Kandy

Notably, the ODIs that India women play against Sri Lanka will come under the ICC Women’s Championship that will serve as a qualification pathway for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

India women had toured Sri Lanka four years back in 2018. They had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 and five-match T20I series 4-0 after the second game ended in a no result.