Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Five 'Most Eligible' Indian Sports Stars

But the majority of athletes keep themselves at a safe distance from matters of the heart. Then, there are others who prefer to keep it secret. Well, unbeknownst to them, it only makes things complicated, giving the world a chance to make wild assumptions. After all, they are the so-called 'eligible bachelors and bachelorettes'. With that, on this Valentine's Day 2022, here's a look at the five singles in Indian singles:

1. Neeraj Chopra

The 24-year-old javelin thrower from Khandra in Haryana is probably the most eligible bachelor in India. He became a national heartthrob after winning India's first-ever Olympic track and field gold medal at Tokyo 2022. And he has the looks too. Just check his social media following.

And his stock keeps rising. He is reportedly the second most expensive Indian athlete after former national cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who's married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. According to reports, Chopra charges around INR 2.5 crore for each endorsement. His net worth is estimated to be around INR 18 crore.

2. PV Sindhu

The badminton queen from Hyderabad is only 26. She is the darling of the nation. Yet, very little is known about her personal life. And she hasn't made a wrong move, on and off the court. A true role model. The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion is also one of the richest female athletes in the world.

If one counts the numbers of endorsements in her portfolio, it's safe to assume that Sindhu is the undisputed queen there too. Her net worth is estimated to be around INR 44 crore.

3. Abhinav Bindra

The 39-year-old shooter is one of the most respected figures in Indian sports. In 2008, he became the first-ever Indian to win an individual gold medal in Olympics. Now a very successful entrepreneur, he remains dedicated to sports. His net worth is estimated to be around INR 11 crore.

4. Smriti Mandhana

The 25-year-old from Mumbai is often called the 'national crush of India'. The ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021 is also one of the hot favourites to captain the Indian national women's cricket team in the near future. By the way, she prefers 'love-ranged'. Her net worth is estimated to be around INR 22 crore.

5. Rishabh Pant

The 24-year-old flambouyant wicketkeeper has a girlfriend and he's not the one to hide from it. He's often touted as a future India captain. Pant is in the 'single until married' club, for the benefit of his legions of female fans. But his significant other might object to it. And rightly so. His estimated net is INR 63 crore.