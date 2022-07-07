Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes Pour In As 'Captain Cool' Turns 41

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday. Born in Ranchi on July 7, 1981, Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain. He is also the only captain to win the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013). (More Cricket News)

MS Dhoni retired from Test in 2014, and all formats of international cricket in 2020. He however continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and returned to lead Chennai Super Kings, a team which he led to four titles, following Ravindra Jadeja's resignation mid-season earlier this year.

On Thursday, the cricket world unites to wish the legendary player. Here are some reactions:

The man who could do it all ☝️



Celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday by reliving this rare milestone from ICC Champions Trophy 2009 📺 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2022

Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

An idol & an inspiration 👏 👏



Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👍 pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! 🦁🥳



Super Birthday to you, Thala 💛#HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Okb9E6a0mp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2022

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

Anhoni ho gayi honi, aur Ranchi ka Mahi ban gaya hum sabka DHONI 😍💙



A man who worked so hard to be the best in everything he did on the field... Happy Birthday, Legend 🙏🙌#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSD #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MbrhVzDvSp — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 7, 2022

Dhoni was seen watching Wimbledon 2022, men's singles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

MS Dhoni made his India debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004. He scored 10,773 runs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings in the 50-overs format.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 4,876 runs in 98 Test matches with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. In ODIs, MS Dhoni aggregated 1617 runs with 57 catches and 34 stumpings.

He scored six centuries in Tests and 10 in ODIs.

Dhoni was named in the ICC ODI Teams of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the ICC Test Teams of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He won also the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2011.