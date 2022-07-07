Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes Pour In As 'Captain Cool' Turns 41

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the only captain to win the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni was seen watching Wimbledon 2022, quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. Photo: Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:13 pm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday. Born in Ranchi on July 7, 1981, Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain. He is also the only captain to win the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013). (More Cricket News)

MS Dhoni retired from Test in 2014, and all formats of international cricket in 2020. He however continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and returned to lead Chennai Super Kings, a team which he led to four titles, following Ravindra Jadeja's resignation mid-season earlier this year.

On Thursday, the cricket world unites to wish the legendary player. Here are some reactions:

Dhoni was seen watching Wimbledon 2022, men's singles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

MS Dhoni made his India debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004. He scored 10,773 runs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings in the 50-overs format.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 4,876 runs in 98 Test matches with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. In ODIs, MS Dhoni aggregated 1617 runs with 57 catches and 34 stumpings.

He scored six centuries in Tests and 10 in ODIs.

Dhoni was named in the ICC ODI Teams of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the ICC Test Teams of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He won also the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2011.

