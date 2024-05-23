Sports

Geneva Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Yannick Hanfmann To Enter Quarterfinals - In Pics

Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 32 to enter the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open 2024 on Wednesday. Djokovic turned 37 on Wednesday and he celebrated his birthday with his 1,100th victory at ATP tournaments. He rallied from 3-0 down in the final set and won six straight games to seal the match. Djokovic wasted a set point against the German and had to save four break points before the match was interrupted by rainfall. He will face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals on Thursday.