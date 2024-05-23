Sports

Geneva Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Yannick Hanfmann To Enter Quarterfinals - In Pics

Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 32 to enter the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open 2024 on Wednesday. Djokovic turned 37 on Wednesday and he celebrated his birthday with his 1,100th victory at ATP tournaments. He rallied from 3-0 down in the final set and won six straight games to seal the match. Djokovic wasted a set point against the German and had to save four break points before the match was interrupted by rainfall. He will face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann after their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

1/6
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic tastes his birthday cake after he won his second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva, Switzerland.

2/6
Serbias Novak Djokovic
Serbia's Novak Djokovic | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic sits on his player's bench as it rains during the second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva, Switzerland.

3/6
Yannick Hanfmann
Yannick Hanfmann | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

4/6
Geneva Open tennis tournament
Geneva Open tennis tournament | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

5/6
Tennis Open
Tennis Open | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

6/6
ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament
ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hawk Among Predators: Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai's Most Celebrated Lawyer, Enters The Big Poll Picture
  2. Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Kills 2 Techies With Car, Gets Bail Hours Later, Father Held, Bail Cancelled | Timeline Of Case
  4. Cong Slams BJP For Not Fulfilling Promises Made To Farmer Organisations
  5. Bengaluru: 3 'Reputed' Hotels Receive Bomb Threat, Police Rushed
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Varma On Process Of Getting Into Characters: I Focus On The Character’s Voice And Diction First
  2. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Adarsh Gourav Takes Inspiration From Indie Rock Icons Of 1990s, Early 2000s For Music Debut
  4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Elder Brother Ayazuddin Arrested In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar; Check Details
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up On Her Bollywood Debut, Says It Was A Surreal Experience
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Andy Murray Receives Wild Card To Play Doubles At Roland Garros
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? Certainly Not RCB's Andy Flower - Here's Why
  4. French Open: Nadal's Final Roland Garros Chapter To Swiatek's Title Defence - A Slam In Paris
  5. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik And The Final Goodbye Kiss
World News
  1. Solar Mystery Solved? New Theory On Sun's Magnetic Field Emerges
  2. Macron Orders French Troops To Stay In New Caledonia 'As Long As Necessary' Amid Unrest, Protests
  3. Greenfield, Iowa Tornado: Multiple 'Fatalities' Reported As Storms Cause Destruction In US Town | What We Know
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Calcutta HC's OBC Status Order Sparks Political Row; Varun Gandhi Holds Rally In Support Of Mother
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final