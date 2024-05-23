Geneva Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Yannick Hanfmann To Enter Quarterfinals - In Pics

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann after their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic tastes his birthday cake after he won his second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva, Switzerland.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic sits on his player's bench as it rains during the second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva, Switzerland.
Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their second round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.