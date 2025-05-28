Sports

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Enters Second Round After Easy Win Over Mackie McDonald

Novak Djokovic's recent trip to Roland-Garros was a welcome return to form after overcoming a meniscus tear in his right knee earlier. The 24-time major champion dominated 98th-ranked Mackie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. Despite initial interruptions due to windy and wet weather, Djokovic was unfazed, hitting 32 winners to McDonald's 14 and keeping unforced errors to 20. The match was eventually played under lights with the retractable roof closed, and Djokovic cruised to a straightforward victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier.