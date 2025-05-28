Sports

French Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini Dominates Ajla Tomljanovic In Second Round

Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third round of the French Open with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic. The fourth seed, fresh from a WTA 1,0,000 title in Rome, extended her winning streak to eight matches. Paolini has had a remarkable 2024 season, highlighted by reaching the finals of both the French Open and Wimbledon and winning Olympic gold in women's doubles with Sara Errani.