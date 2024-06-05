Sports

American tennis player Coco Gauff defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a mouth-watering contest as the former booked her place in the semi-finals. Gauff, 20, beat Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 at Roland Garros on Tuesday. The reigning US Open champion will play Polish top seed and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-final.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. prepares to serve against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

