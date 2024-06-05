Sports

French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sets Up Iga Swiatek Clash At Roland Garros - In Pics

American tennis player Coco Gauff defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a mouth-watering contest as the former booked her place in the semi-finals. Gauff, 20, beat Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 at Roland Garros on Tuesday. The reigning US Open champion will play Polish top seed and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-final.