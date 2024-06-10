Sports

French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Zverev In Chatrier Classic To Take First Roland Garros Title - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title beating Alexander Zverev 3-6,6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 on Court Phillipe Chatrier. The Spaniard trailed the German two sets to one at one point but stormed back with the breadstick in the fourth and eventually taking the fifth 2-6. The 21-year-old Spanish sensation came through to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles in all three different surfaces. On the way to his first French Open crown, Alcaraz beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters, world No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semis before taking on Zverev on Sunday.