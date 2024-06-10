Sports

French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Zverev In Chatrier Classic To Take First Roland Garros Title - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title beating Alexander Zverev 3-6,6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 on Court Phillipe Chatrier. The Spaniard trailed the German two sets to one at one point but stormed back with the breadstick in the fourth and eventually taking the fifth 2-6. The 21-year-old Spanish sensation came through to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles in all three different surfaces. On the way to his first French Open crown, Alcaraz beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters, world No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semis before taking on Zverev on Sunday.

France Tennis French Open Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz kisses the trophy after winning the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. ()

1/10
France Tennis French Open 2024
France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, holds the trophy after winning the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev, left, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

2/10
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Second placed Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his trophy after the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/10
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses for a picture with poses with ball girls and boys after the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/10
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/10
French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

6/10
Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts over a line call in fifth set of the men's final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

7/10
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev walks to the baseline after missing a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

8/10
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Germany's Alexander Zverev argues over a referee decision as he plays against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/10
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

10/10
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

