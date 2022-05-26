French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Paola Badosa Enter Third Round

World number two Daniil Medvedev entered the third round of French Open 2022 with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Laslo Djere on Thursday in Paris.

Medvedev, 26, took two hours 35 minutes to beat Serbian Djere in a men's singles match at Court Philippe Chatrier. The second-seeded Russian will play No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a berth in the fourth round.

Thus, the reigning US Open champion made it to the third round for the second successive time after losing his first four visits to Roland Garros in the first round.

Medvedev made the quarter-finals in 2021.

Top seed and hot favourite Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Spaniards, Rafael Nadal and and Carlos Alcaraz have already entered the third round.

No. 8 Casper Ruud also reached the third round at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old Norwegian beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

Ruud won the Geneva Open last Saturday for his seventh career title on clay courts.

Earlier in the day, No. 3 Paula Badosa became the first woman seeded in the top 10 to reach the third round.

She defeated 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan Slovenia 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in more than two hours.

Badosa, a quarter-finalist at the 2021 French Open, will face No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova next.

But two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova lost her second round to wild card Leolia Jeanjean’s 6-2, 6-2.

She is the latest top 10 in women's singles to crash out. Others were No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbine Muguruza.

The remaining four in the top 10 are: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Paola Badosa, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins.