WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox

Emily Fox says Arsenal are "learning from hiccups at the start of the season" as they settle into life under interim manager Renee Slegers. (More Football News)
The Dutchwoman has won five and drawn one of her six games since taking over after Jonas Eidevall's departure in October.
Arsenal sit second in their Champions League group and have won each of their last two games in the competition, scoring exactly four goals on both occasions – the Gunners are aiming to win three in a row in the group stage for just the second time after doing so in 2021-22 (W3).
They face Juventus on Thursday in their final game before the international break, and Fox is hopeful their growing confidence will show through in the result.
"I think right now we are all very confident in each other and ourselves. With the entire team, we feel together," said Fox.
"Each game has been very difficult, and we have been learning from each other. We're learning from the hiccups at the start of the season.
"Renee brings a lot of confidence, is very even-keeled and is just straightforward. I think with that, you have clarity and also freedom.
"As a team, we all want to do better. It’s never just one person or one reason why we're doing bad.
"It's a collective responsibility and accountability to come together and make things work to be better."
Arsenal have had off-the-field issues in the Champions League this season though, as a fixture clash with the men's team has forced the team to get "special dispensation" from UEFA to play their tie against Bayern Munich at Meadowpark instead of the Emirates Stadium.
Slegers admitted it was a "challenge", but believes Arsenal are still in a good position as a club to keep pushing women's football forward.
"I was playing for Arsenal's academy in 2006, so I know how big Arsenal have been over time in women's football. That's why I came to England," Slegers said.
"So historically, Arsenal has been leading in pushing the development of women's football and I think it will do that in the future as well. This was a bump in the road, which will always happen.
"It's like player development, you will not go up in a straight line, there will be challenges on the way. This is a challenge, but we're all very proud of what Arsenal tries to do to push women's football forward."