Football

WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox

The Dutchwoman has won five and drawn one of her six games since taking over after Jonas Eidevall's departure in October

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Arsenal defender Emily Fox
Arsenal defender Emily Fox
info_icon

Emily Fox says Arsenal are "learning from hiccups at the start of the season" as they settle into life under interim manager Renee Slegers.  (More Football News)

The Dutchwoman has won five and drawn one of her six games since taking over after Jonas Eidevall's departure in October.

Arsenal sit second in their Champions League group and have won each of their last two games in the competition, scoring exactly four goals on both occasions – the Gunners are aiming to win three in a row in the group stage for just the second time after doing so in 2021-22 (W3).

They face Juventus on Thursday in their final game before the international break, and Fox is hopeful their growing confidence will show through in the result.

"I think right now we are all very confident in each other and ourselves. With the entire team, we feel together," said Fox.

"Each game has been very difficult, and we have been learning from each other. We're learning from the hiccups at the start of the season.

"Renee brings a lot of confidence, is very even-keeled and is just straightforward. I think with that, you have clarity and also freedom.

"As a team, we all want to do better. It’s never just one person or one reason why we're doing bad.

"It's a collective responsibility and accountability to come together and make things work to be better."

Arsenal have had off-the-field issues in the Champions League this season though, as a fixture clash with the men's team has forced the team to get "special dispensation" from UEFA to play their tie against Bayern Munich at Meadowpark instead of the Emirates Stadium.

Slegers admitted it was a "challenge", but believes Arsenal are still in a good position as a club to keep pushing women's football forward.

"I was playing for Arsenal's academy in 2006, so I know how big Arsenal have been over time in women's football. That's why I came to England," Slegers said.

"So historically, Arsenal has been leading in pushing the development of women's football and I think it will do that in the future as well. This was a bump in the road, which will always happen.

"It's like player development, you will not go up in a straight line, there will be challenges on the way. This is a challenge, but we're all very proud of what Arsenal tries to do to push women's football forward."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox
  2. Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela
  3. Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  4. AFCON 2025 Qualifying Highlights: All Teams For Africa Cup of Nations Confirmed - Check Details
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 6 Highlights: West Bengal, Rajasthan Through To Final Round
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Most Exit Polls Predict Victory For BJP-Led Alliances In Maharashtra, Jharkhand
  2. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  3. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  4. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood