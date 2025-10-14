Football

Wales 2-4 Belgium, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: De Bruyne Stars As Red Devils Bury Dragons

Belgium came back from behind to seal a 4-2 win over Wales in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13. Joe Rodon scored in the eighth minute, heading in from a Sorba Thomas corner. Belgium reacted swiftly as Kevin De Bruyne equalised from the penalty spot after Ethan Ampadu’s handball. Thomas Meunier’s curling effort found the back of the net as Belgium led at half-time. De Bruyne scored another penalty in the 76th minute. Nathan Broadhead gave Wales hope with a late strike, but Leandro Trossard countered immediately to seal the win.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Belgium vs Wales
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Wales vs Belgium | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Wales' Ben Cabango and teammates react after Belgium won the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Wales vs Belgium
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Belgium vs Wales | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wales' Nathan Broadhead, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Belgium vs Wales
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs Belgium | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scores his side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs Belgium
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Belgium vs Wales | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Belgium vs Wales
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Wales vs Belgium | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Wales' Brennan Johnson chases a rat off the pitch during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Wales vs Belgium
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Belgium vs Wales | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wales' Ethan Ampadu, left, and Belgium's Nicolas Raskin battle for the ball during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Belgium vs Wales
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Wales vs Belgium | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wales' Neco Williams, top, collides with Belgium's Leandro Trossard during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Wales vs Belgium
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Belgium vs Wales | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Belgium's Jeremy Doku, left, and Wales' Ben Cabango battle for the ball during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Belgium Wales WCup Soccer
Wales Belgium WCup Soccer | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wales' Harry Wilson, left, challenges Belgium's Arthur Theate during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales Belgium WCup Soccer
Belgium Wales WCup Soccer | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wales' Joe Rodon celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

