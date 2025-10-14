Football

Wales 2-4 Belgium, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: De Bruyne Stars As Red Devils Bury Dragons

Belgium came back from behind to seal a 4-2 win over Wales in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13. Joe Rodon scored in the eighth minute, heading in from a Sorba Thomas corner. Belgium reacted swiftly as Kevin De Bruyne equalised from the penalty spot after Ethan Ampadu’s handball. Thomas Meunier’s curling effort found the back of the net as Belgium led at half-time. De Bruyne scored another penalty in the 76th minute. Nathan Broadhead gave Wales hope with a late strike, but Leandro Trossard countered immediately to seal the win.