Wales' Ben Cabango and teammates react after Belgium won the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Nathan Broadhead, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scores his side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Brennan Johnson chases a rat off the pitch during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Ethan Ampadu, left, and Belgium's Nicolas Raskin battle for the ball during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Neco Williams, top, collides with Belgium's Leandro Trossard during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Belgium's Jeremy Doku, left, and Wales' Ben Cabango battle for the ball during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Harry Wilson, left, challenges Belgium's Arthur Theate during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales' Joe Rodon celebrates scoring the first goal of the game during the World Cup European Qualifying soccer match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.