Football

VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics

Venezuela and Canada, after a shooting spree in regulation time, with 16 shots each just were not clinical enough to break the defensive systems. However, Jesse Marsch’s men sealed their Copa America 2024 semi-final ticket, keeping their composure in the penalty shoot-out winning it 3-4 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Copa America 2024: Canada vs Venezula | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Canada fans cheer after winning a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

2/10
Canada celebrates their quarterfinal win in a Copa America
Canada celebrates their quarterfinal win in a Copa America | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Canada celebrates their win in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Venezuela in Arlington, Texas.

3/10
Ismael Kone celebrates after making the winning penalty kick against Venezuela
Ismael Kone celebrates after making the winning penalty kick against Venezuela | Photo: AP/Richard Rodriguez

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone (8) celebrates with teammates after making the winning penalty kick against Venezuela a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas.

4/10
Jon Mikel Aramburu kicks the ball past Jonathan David
Jon Mikel Aramburu kicks the ball past Jonathan David | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) kicks the ball past Canada forward Jonathan David (10) during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

5/10
Jose Rondon and Moise Lumpungu vie for the ball
Jose Rondon and Moise Lumpungu vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Venezuela's Jose Rondon (23) and Canada's Moise Lumpungu vie for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

6/10
Nahuel Ferraresi and Cyle Larin compete for the ball
Nahuel Ferraresi and Cyle Larin compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Venezuela's Nahuel Ferraresi (2) and Canada's Cyle Larin compete for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

7/10
Jose Rondon celebrates after scoring Venezuelas opening goal
Jose Rondon celebrates after scoring Venezuela's opening goal | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Venezuela's Jose Rondon (23) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

8/10
Jacob Shaffelburg and Jon Mikel Aramburu balltle for the ball
Jacob Shaffelburg and Jon Mikel Aramburu balltle for the ball | Photo: AP/Richard Rodriguez

Canada forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) and Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) balltle for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

9/10
Yeferson Soteldo and Richard Laryea vie for the ball
Yeferson Soteldo and Richard Laryea vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo, left, and Canada's Richard Laryea (22) vie for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

10/10
Eduardo Bello kicks against Canada defender Alphonso Davies
Eduardo Bello kicks against Canada defender Alphonso Davies | Photo: AP/Richard Rodriguez

Venezuela forward Eduardo Bello, left, kicks against Canada defender Alphonso Davies (19) during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Updates: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe
  2. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Bowl First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Match 1
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe Toss Update, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill & Co Bowl First In Harare
Football News
  1. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  2. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  3. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  4. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
  5. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  2. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  5. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  3. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
  4. 'I Won't Die Ordinary Death': Capt Anshuman Singh's Widow Narrates Emotional Tale Of Love, Bravery In Viral Video
  5. Gujarat: Many Feared Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Surat, Ops Underway; 1 Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  2. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  3. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  4. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
  5. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
World News
  1. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  2. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  3. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
  4. ‘We Have To Do Better’: US Envoy To Japan Regrets Its Military's Alleged Sex Crimes In Okinawa
  5. Permanent Ceasefire No Longer A Condition, Hamas Accepts US Proposal | Latest On Israel-Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Be In Action At Wimbledon