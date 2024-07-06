VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics

Canada fans cheer after winning a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Canada celebrates their win in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Venezuela in Arlington, Texas.
Canada midfielder Ismael Kone (8) celebrates with teammates after making the winning penalty kick against Venezuela a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) kicks the ball past Canada forward Jonathan David (10) during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela's Jose Rondon (23) and Canada's Moise Lumpungu vie for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela's Nahuel Ferraresi (2) and Canada's Cyle Larin compete for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela's Jose Rondon (23) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Canada forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) and Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) balltle for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo, left, and Canada's Richard Laryea (22) vie for the ball during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.
Venezuela forward Eduardo Bello, left, kicks against Canada defender Alphonso Davies (19) during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas.