USA Vs Portugal, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Clinical European Selecao Down Stars & Stripes
Portugal wrapped up their international window with a professional 2-0 win over the USA in front of 72,000 fans in Atlanta. Mauricio Pochettino’s side started brightly, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie forcing early openings, but they were punished for their profligacy. Francisco Trincao opened the scoring following a slick Bruno Fernandes assist, before half-time substitute Joao Felix doubled the lead with a thunderous half-volley from a corner. The defeat marks the eighth consecutive loss for the USMNT against European opposition, leaving the co-hosts searching for answers with their World Cup roster announcement looming in May.
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