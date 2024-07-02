USA 0-1 URU, Copa America 2024: United States Crash Out; Uruguay Top Group C - In Pics

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, left, and Darwin Nunez, right, celebrate after they defeated the United States in an Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Antonee Robinson of the United States reacts after losing 0-1 against Uruguay at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ricardo Pepi of the United States controls the ball challenged by Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, right, during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Uruguay's Matias Vina, left, celebrates his side's opening goal against United States scored by teammate Mathias Olivera during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez, left, and Gio Reyna of the United States battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Folarin Balogun of the United States, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Joe Scally of the United States, left, and Uruguay's Cristian Olivera battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gio Reyna of the United States, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.
A Uruguay fan cheers before a Copa America Group C soccer match between United States and Uruguay, in Kansas City, Missouri.