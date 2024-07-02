Football

USA 0-1 URU, Copa America 2024: United States Crash Out; Uruguay Top Group C - In Pics

The hosts of Copa America 2024, the United States, crashed out of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in a Group C match. Mathias Olivera scored on a rebound in the 66th minute and that remained the difference between the two sides. While US crashed out, Uruguay topped the group with three wins in three games.