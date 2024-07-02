Football

USA 0-1 URU, Copa America 2024: United States Crash Out; Uruguay Top Group C - In Pics

The hosts of Copa America 2024, the United States, crashed out of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in a Group C match. Mathias Olivera scored on a rebound in the 66th minute and that remained the difference between the two sides. While US crashed out, Uruguay topped the group with three wins in three games.

Copa America 2024: United States vs Uruguay | Photo: AP/Ed Zurga

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, left, and Darwin Nunez, right, celebrate after they defeated the United States in an Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

2/10
Antonee Robinson reacts after losing 0-1 against Uruguay
Antonee Robinson reacts after losing 0-1 against Uruguay | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Antonee Robinson of the United States reacts after losing 0-1 against Uruguay at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

3/10
Ricardo Pepi controls the ball challenged by Ronald Araujo
Ricardo Pepi controls the ball challenged by Ronald Araujo | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Ricardo Pepi of the United States controls the ball challenged by Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, right, during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

4/10
Matias Vina celebrates Uruguays opening goal against United States
Matias Vina celebrates Uruguay's opening goal against United States | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Uruguay's Matias Vina, left, celebrates his side's opening goal against United States scored by teammate Mathias Olivera during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

5/10
Uruguays Mathias Olivera celebrates after scoring a goal
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

6/10
Nahitan Nandez and Gio Reyna battle for the ball
Nahitan Nandez and Gio Reyna battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez, left, and Gio Reyna of the United States battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.2024 Copa America Soccer United States vs Uruguay photos_

7/10
Folarin Balogun and Mathias Olivera battle for the ball
Folarin Balogun and Mathias Olivera battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Folarin Balogun of the United States, left, and Uruguay's Mathias Olivera battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

8/10
Joe Scally and Cristian Olivera battle for the ball
Joe Scally and Cristian Olivera battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Joe Scally of the United States, left, and Uruguay's Cristian Olivera battle for the ball during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.

9/10
Gio Reyna is challenged by Facundo Pellistri
Gio Reyna is challenged by Facundo Pellistri | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffman

Gio Reyna of the United States, left, is challenged by Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Kansas City, Missouri.A Uruguay fan cheers before a Copa America Group C soccer match between United States and Uruguay, in Kansas City, Missouri.

10/10
A Uruguay fan cheers during USA vs URU match
A Uruguay fan cheers during USA vs URU match | Photo: AP/Ed Zurga

A Uruguay fan cheers before a Copa America Group C soccer match between United States and Uruguay, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  2. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  3. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  5. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign