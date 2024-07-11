Colombia's Luis Diaz, right, and teammate James Rodriguez, center, celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Uruguay at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Players of Colombia celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Uruguay at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia's Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia's Luis Diaz challenges Uruguay's Sebastian Caceres for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia's Johan Mojica controls the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia's James Rodriguez, left, and Uruguay's Jose Gimenez jump for a header during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera reacts after Colombia's Jefferson Lerma scored the opening goal in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Players of Colombia celebrate their side's opening goal against Uruguay scored by teammate Jefferson Lerma during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colombia's Daniel Munoz (21) and Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.