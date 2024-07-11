Football

URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics

Despite playing the entire second half with a player short, Colombia managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and ultimately win their semifinal against Uruguay to book a place in the final of Copa America 2024. Colombia will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the summit clash of Copa America. Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute to push Colombia ahead as Uruguay fell behind for the first time in the tournament. Daniel Muñoz was sent off in the first half stoppage time to reduce Colombia to 10 men but they held on to the lead

Copa America 2024: Uruguay vs Colombia | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond

Colombia's Luis Diaz, right, and teammate James Rodriguez, center, celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Uruguay at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colombia players celebrate victory over Uruguay
Colombia players celebrate victory over Uruguay | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond

Players of Colombia celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Uruguay at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay
Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay | Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Colombia's Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Luis Diaz challenges Sebastian Caceres
Luis Diaz challenges Sebastian Caceres | Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Colombia's Luis Diaz challenges Uruguay's Sebastian Caceres for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colombias Johan Mojica
Colombia's Johan Mojica | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Colombia's Johan Mojica controls the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Uruguays Luis Suarez
Uruguay's Luis Suarez | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

James Rodriguez and Jose Gimenez jump for a header
James Rodriguez and Jose Gimenez jump for a header | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond

Colombia's James Rodriguez, left, and Uruguay's Jose Gimenez jump for a header during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colombias Jefferson Lerma scores their opening goal
Colombia's Jefferson Lerma scores their opening goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Mathias Olivera reacts after Colombia's Jefferson Lerma scored the opening goal in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Players of Colombia celebrate their sides opening goal
Players of Colombia celebrate their side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond

Players of Colombia celebrate their side's opening goal against Uruguay scored by teammate Jefferson Lerma during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Daniel Munoz and Maximiliano Araujo battle for the ball
Daniel Munoz and Maximiliano Araujo battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Colombia's Daniel Munoz (21) and Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

