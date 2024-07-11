Football

URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics

Despite playing the entire second half with a player short, Colombia managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and ultimately win their semifinal against Uruguay to book a place in the final of Copa America 2024. Colombia will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the summit clash of Copa America. Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute to push Colombia ahead as Uruguay fell behind for the first time in the tournament. Daniel Muñoz was sent off in the first half stoppage time to reduce Colombia to 10 men but they held on to the lead