United States Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 3 Game

The United States will take on Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 Group C game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, United States on Tuesday, July 2. (More Football News)
Uruguay come into the contest sitting at the top of their group after managing to win both their contests against Panama and Bolivia. They will be high on confidence and will look to kick-on with their momentum.
USA, on the other hand, are second in Group C with one win in two games and will be hopeful of a win to stay in contention for qualification.
USA Vs Uruguay: Head To Head
Matches Played - 2
USA Won - 0
Uruguay Won - 0
Drawn - 2
Here is how you can watch United States Vs Uruguay Group C, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.
When to watch United States Vs Uruguay Group C, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024?
The United States Vs Uruguay Group C, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game will be played on Tuesday , July 2 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri at 6:30AM IST.
Where to watch United States Vs Uruguay Group C, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
United States
Goalkeepers: 1- Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), 25- Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), 18- Ethan Horvath (Cardiff).
Defenders: 2- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), 23- Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), 24- Mark McKenzie (Genk), 16- Shaq Moore (Nashville), 13- Tim Ream (Fulham), 3- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5- Antonee Robinson (Fulham), 12- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 22- Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach).
Midfielders: 4- Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), 15- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), 14- Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), 8- Weston McKennie (Juventus), 6- Yunus Musah (Milan), 7- Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest),17- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).
Forwards: 11- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), 20- Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 9- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10- Christian Pulisic (Milan), 26- Josh Sargent (Norwich), 21- Tim Weah (Juventus), 19- Haji Wright (Coventry).
Uruguay
Goalkeepers: 1- Sergio Rochet, 23- Santiago Mele (Junior de Barranquilla),12- Franco Israel (Sporting CP).
Defenders: 4- Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), 2- Jose Maria Gimenez (A. de Madrid), 22- Nicolas Marichal (Dinamo Moscou), 17- Matias Vina (Flamengo), 24- Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), 16- Mathías Olivera (Napoli), 3- Sebastián Cáceres (América), 13- Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), 8- Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari).
Midfielders: 5- Manuel Ugarte (PSG), 6- Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), 15- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), 21- Emiliano Martinez (Midtjylland), 7- Nicolas De La Cruz (Flamengo) 10- Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), 14- Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense).
Forwards: 18- Brian Rodriguez (America de Mexico), 26- Brian Ocampo (Cadiz), 11- Facundo Pellistri (Granada), 20- Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), 25- Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), 19- Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), 9- Luis Suarez (Inter Miami).