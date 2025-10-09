Spain 1-0 Ukraine, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Pablo Garcia’s Strike Sends La Roja Into Quarterfinals

Ukraine's Vladyslav Kysil (5) comforts teammate Maksym Melnychenko after losing to Spain during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Spain's Pablo Garcia (17) and Ukraine's Vitalii Katrych go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Spain's Pablo Garcia (17) and Ukraine's Danylo Krevsun battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Ukraine's Daniil Vashchenko, right, and Spain's Pablo Garcia battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Spain's Rayane Belaid (7) and Ukraine's Daniil Vashchenko battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Ukraine's Yaroslav Karaman (15) and Spain's Julio Diaz battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Fans attend a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match between Ukraine and Spain at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Spain's Pablo Garcia (17) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Ukraine with teammate Iker Bravo during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Ukraine's Danylo Krevsun (11) and Spain's Rodrigo Mendoza battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.