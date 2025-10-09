Football

Spain 1-0 Ukraine, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Pablo Garcia’s Strike Sends La Roja Into Quarterfinals

Spain beat Ukraine 1-0 in their FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 round of 16 match at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander in Valparaíso, Chile, on October 7. Pablo Garcia scored the all-important goal in the 24th minute, assisted by Rodrigo Mendoza. The win keeps their hopes alive for a second championship, 26 years after their first. In the quarter-final, they will face Colombia, who defeated South Africa 3-1.