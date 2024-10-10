UEFA Women's Champions League: Pernille Harder's Hat-Trick Helps Bayern Munich Beat 5-2 Against Arsenal - In Pics

Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Munich's players celebrate their side's second goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Sydney Lohmann celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Sydney Lohmann, left, and Arsenal's Katie McCabe, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Front from left, Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic, scorer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, and Sarah Zadrazil celebrate ther side's first goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Arsenal's players celebrate the opening goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Carolin Simon, right, and Arsenal's Emily Fox, left, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.
Munich's head coach Alexander Straus arrives for the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.