UEFA Women's Champions League: Pernille Harder's Hat-Trick Helps Bayern Munich Beat 5-2 Against Arsenal - In Pics

Pernille Harder scored three goals as Arsenal's return to the Women's Champions League ended in defeat against Bayern Munich in Germany. The former Chelsea forward, who had not scored in her previous five European games, headed her side into a 3-2 lead after meeting Carolin Simon's corner. This came eight minutes after Laia Codina had levelled the tie at 2-2 with a header from Katie McCabe's corner. Harder secured the win for the hosts with another header in the 78th minute, before completing her hat-trick four minutes from time after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger spilled her initial save. Mariona Caldentey gave Arsenal the lead after half an hour with a well-taken volley from McCabe’s cross. Bayern equalized 13 minutes later with an unstoppable header from Glodis Viggosdottir. The Bayern Munich captain expertly looped a header over Zinsberger after a pinpoint diagonal ball from England midfielder Georgia Stanway. Lohmann then scored with a right-footed strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-1. Arsenal's next match in Group C is against Valerenga on Wednesday, October 16.

Women's Champions League: Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs players celebrate their sides second goal
Women's Champions League: Munich's players celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's players celebrate their side's second goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs Sydney Lohmann celebrates after scoring her sides second goal
Women's Champions League: Munich's Sydney Lohmann celebrates after scoring her side's second goal | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's Sydney Lohmann celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs Sydney Lohmann, left, and Arsenals Katie McCabe, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Munich's Sydney Lohmann, left, and Arsenal's Katie McCabe, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's Sydney Lohmann, left, and Arsenal's Katie McCabe, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs Jovana Damnjanovic, scorer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, and Sarah Zadrazil celebrate ther sides first goal
Women's Champions League: Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic, scorer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, and Sarah Zadrazil celebrate ther side's first goal | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Front from left, Munich's Jovana Damnjanovic, scorer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, and Sarah Zadrazil celebrate ther side's first goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Arsenals players celebrate the opening goal against FC Bayern Munich
Women's Champions League: Arsenal's players celebrate the opening goal against FC Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Arsenal's players celebrate the opening goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs Carolin Simon, right, and Arsenals Emily Fox, left, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Munich's Carolin Simon, right, and Arsenal's Emily Fox, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's Carolin Simon, right, and Arsenal's Emily Fox, left, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

Womens Champions League: Munichs head coach Alexander Straus
Women's Champions League: Munich's head coach Alexander Straus | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Munich's head coach Alexander Straus arrives for the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany.

