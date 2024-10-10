Football

UEFA Women's Champions League: Pernille Harder's Hat-Trick Helps Bayern Munich Beat 5-2 Against Arsenal - In Pics

Pernille Harder scored three goals as Arsenal's return to the Women's Champions League ended in defeat against Bayern Munich in Germany. The former Chelsea forward, who had not scored in her previous five European games, headed her side into a 3-2 lead after meeting Carolin Simon's corner. This came eight minutes after Laia Codina had levelled the tie at 2-2 with a header from Katie McCabe's corner. Harder secured the win for the hosts with another header in the 78th minute, before completing her hat-trick four minutes from time after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger spilled her initial save. Mariona Caldentey gave Arsenal the lead after half an hour with a well-taken volley from McCabe’s cross. Bayern equalized 13 minutes later with an unstoppable header from Glodis Viggosdottir. The Bayern Munich captain expertly looped a header over Zinsberger after a pinpoint diagonal ball from England midfielder Georgia Stanway. Lohmann then scored with a right-footed strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-1. Arsenal's next match in Group C is against Valerenga on Wednesday, October 16.