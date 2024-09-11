Football

UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics

The Czech Republic secured a 3-2 win over Ukraine in the Nations League, thanks to two first-half goals from Pavel Sulc and a late penalty. The Czechs, who had recently suffered a 4-1 loss to Georgia, opened the scoring when Sulc deflected a shot by Vaclav Cerny into the net. Ukraine equalized through Vladyslav Vanat's header before Sulc restored the Czech lead with a spectacular volley. Captain Tomas Soucek sealed the victory with an 80th-minute penalty, while Georgiy Sudakov scored a consolation goal for Ukraine. With this result, Ukraine continues to search for its first win in Group B1, while the Czech Republic claimed their first victory.

UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

2/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraines Vladyslav Vanat, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

3/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraines Vitaliy Mykolenko reacts for the ball next to Czech Republics Vasil Kusej
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko reacts for the ball next to Czech Republic's Vasil Kusej | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko reacts for the ball next to Czech Republic's Vasil Kusej, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

4/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republics Vaclav Cerny attempts a shot at goal
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Vaclav Cerny attempts a shot at goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Vaclav Cerny attempts a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

5/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republics Pavel Sulc celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

6/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraines Vladyslav Vanat, left, scores his sides first goal
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, left, scores his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, left, scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

7/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraines Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, fights for the ball with Czech Republics Lukas Cerv
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, fights for the ball with Czech Republic's Lukas Cerv | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, fights for the ball with Czech Republic's Lukas Cerv during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

8/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republics Pavel Sulc, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

9/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republics Martin Vitik, left, vies for the ball with Ukraines Vladyslav Vanat
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Martin Vitik, left, vies for the ball with Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Martin Vitik, left, vies for the ball with Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

10/10
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine supporters stand for the national anthem
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Ukraine supporters stand for the national anthem | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Ukraine supporters stand for the national anthem before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.

