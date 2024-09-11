Football

UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics

The Czech Republic secured a 3-2 win over Ukraine in the Nations League, thanks to two first-half goals from Pavel Sulc and a late penalty. The Czechs, who had recently suffered a 4-1 loss to Georgia, opened the scoring when Sulc deflected a shot by Vaclav Cerny into the net. Ukraine equalized through Vladyslav Vanat's header before Sulc restored the Czech lead with a spectacular volley. Captain Tomas Soucek sealed the victory with an 80th-minute penalty, while Georgiy Sudakov scored a consolation goal for Ukraine. With this result, Ukraine continues to search for its first win in Group B1, while the Czech Republic claimed their first victory.