UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, 3rd left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko reacts for the ball next to Czech Republic's Vasil Kusej, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Czech Republic's Vaclav Cerny attempts a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat, left, scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, fights for the ball with Czech Republic's Lukas Cerv during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Czech Republic's Martin Vitik, left, vies for the ball with Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.
Ukraine supporters stand for the national anthem before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Czech Republic and Ukraine in Prague.