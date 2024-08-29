Football

Uefa Nations League: Grealish Returns As ENG Interim Boss Carsley Calls Up New Faces - Check Full Squad

Grealish was a notable absentee from England's squad for that tournament, but the Manchester City attacker has returned to the fold for next month's Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland

Jack Grealish has earned an England recall
Jack Grealish has earned a recall to the England squad under interim boss Lee Carsley, who has named four uncapped players in his first selection. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate left his role as Three Lions manager in the wake of the 2-1 loss to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is joined in the squad by four new faces, with Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes all included.

Grealish's club-mate Kyle Walker has been left out, while Kieran Trippier confirmed his international retirement on Thursday.

Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak

Harry Maguire, who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, has been called up, as has Rico Lewis.

"I think it's a real proud moment, it's been a hectic few weeks to get used to the magnitude of the job," said Carsley, who managed England's Under-21s to European Championship glory in 2023. 

"I think it's fair to say that the job that Gareth [Southgate] and Steve [Holland] did, and the position I'm now in picking the current job is completely different to what they inherited. I think the expectation around the squad is really exciting."

England take on Ireland in Dublin on September 7, before hosting Finland three days later.

England's squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope(Newcastle United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

