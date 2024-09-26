Football

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics

Manchester United's Europa League campaign got off to a disappointing start as they were held to a draw by FC Twente, the boyhood club of manager Erik ten Hag. Christian Eriksen was the central figure, scoring a brilliant first-half goal from inside the penalty area to give United the lead. However, his mistake later proved costly, as he was dispossessed by Sam Lammers outside the box, allowing Twente to equalise. Despite dominating, United struggled to break down the resilient Twente defence. They had late chances to snatch victory, but goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall denied Joshua Zirkzee's left-footed effort. This draw follows United's disappointing Champions League performance last season, where they finished bottom of their group with just one win.

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Twente players celebrate after the Europa League match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, left, and Kobbie Mainoo, right, challenge for the ball with Twente's Youri Regeer | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Twente's Ricky van Wolfswinkel, centre, shoots the ball as Manchester United's Harry Maguire blocks | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Twente's Sam Lammers, centre, scores his side's first goal past Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Twente's Bart van Rooj challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Manchester United's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, and Twente's Bart van Rooj, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs Twente: Bruno Fernandes, right, and Twente's Youri Regeer challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

