UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics

Twente players celebrate after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, left, and Kobbie Mainoo, right, challenge for the ball with Twente's Youri Regeer during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Twente's Ricky van Wolfswinkel, centre, shoots the ball as Manchester United's Harry Maguire blocks during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Twente's Sam Lammers, centre, scores his side's first goal past Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Twente's Bart van Rooj challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, and Twente's Bart van Rooj, right, challenge for the ball the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, and Twente's Youri Regeer challenge for the ball the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Twente in Manchester, England.