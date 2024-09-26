Football

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics

Manchester United's Europa League campaign got off to a disappointing start as they were held to a draw by FC Twente, the boyhood club of manager Erik ten Hag. Christian Eriksen was the central figure, scoring a brilliant first-half goal from inside the penalty area to give United the lead. However, his mistake later proved costly, as he was dispossessed by Sam Lammers outside the box, allowing Twente to equalise. Despite dominating, United struggled to break down the resilient Twente defence. They had late chances to snatch victory, but goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall denied Joshua Zirkzee's left-footed effort. This draw follows United's disappointing Champions League performance last season, where they finished bottom of their group with just one win.