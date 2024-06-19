UEFA Euro 2024: Foden Confident Bellingham Combination Will Improve After England Criticism

Phil Foden is confident his combination play with Jude Bellingham will improve after the Manchester City star's performance in England's Euro 2024 opener came in for criticism. (More Football News)
While Real Madrid talisman Bellingham scored the winning goal against Serbia with a powerful early header and produced an inspirational display, the impact of Foden was more limited.
Foden scored 27 goals and added 13 assists in a stunning club season for Premier League winners Man City, but he created just one chance in Sunday's 1-0 victory.
The 24-year-old moved out to the left flank, making way to accommodate Bellingham playing centrally behind captain Harry Kane, with Bukayo Saka out on the right.
As well as not making a creative impact, Foden also failed to register a single shot in an unusually quiet outing.
But Foden is confident he and Bellingham will get the best out of each other despite calls for him to be dropped from Gareth Southgate's starting XI ahead of Wednesday’s second match against Denmark.
"Jude is obviously an exceptional talent, he carries himself really well and I think he is turning into a leader," said Foden.
"Our link up play is good at times. I think it is improving as well and can keep getting better.
"He is an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him."
Foden acknowledged the Serbia match had provided an early test for England, but that was something he welcomed.
He added: "The first game of a major tournament is always the most difficult – it is important to get off to a win and we did that.
"It was difficult at times. Obviously, we had to defend at times and dig deep.
"But I think that shows a different side to us and if we are going to win something I think that we have to do that."
England, who were pre-tournament favourites, will be hoping to top Group C in order to avoid a potential last-16 tie against hosts Germany, who lead Group A. The winners of Group A will face the runners-up of Group C in Dortmund on June 29.
After facing Denmark, England's group-stage campaign will conclude with a match against Slovenia on Tuesday.