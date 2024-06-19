Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Foden Confident Bellingham Combination Will Improve After England Criticism

Phil Foden is confident his combination play with Jude Bellingham will improve after the Manchester City star's performance in England's Euro 2024 opener came in for criticism

Phil Foden celebrates England's opening Euro 2024 victory on Sunday
info_icon

Phil Foden is confident his combination play with Jude Bellingham will improve after the Manchester City star's performance in England's Euro 2024 opener came in for criticism. (More Football News)

While Real Madrid talisman Bellingham scored the winning goal against Serbia with a powerful early header and produced an inspirational display, the impact of Foden was more limited.

Foden scored 27 goals and added 13 assists in a stunning club season for Premier League winners Man City, but he created just one chance in Sunday's 1-0 victory.

The 24-year-old moved out to the left flank, making way to accommodate Bellingham playing centrally behind captain Harry Kane, with Bukayo Saka out on the right.

As well as not making a creative impact, Foden also failed to register a single shot in an unusually quiet outing.

But Foden is confident he and Bellingham will get the best out of each other despite calls for him to be dropped from Gareth Southgate's starting XI ahead of Wednesday’s second match against Denmark.

"Jude is obviously an exceptional talent, he carries himself really well and I think he is turning into a leader," said Foden.

"Our link up play is good at times. I think it is improving as well and can keep getting better.

"He is an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him."

Foden acknowledged the Serbia match had provided an early test for England, but that was something he welcomed.

He added: "The first game of a major tournament is always the most difficult – it is important to get off to a win and we did that.

"It was difficult at times. Obviously, we had to defend at times and dig deep.

"But I think that shows a different side to us and if we are going to win something I think that we have to do that."

England, who were pre-tournament favourites, will be hoping to top Group C in order to avoid a potential last-16 tie against hosts Germany, who lead Group A. The winners of Group A will face the runners-up of Group C in Dortmund on June 29.

After facing Denmark, England's group-stage campaign will conclude with a match against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More
  2. Sickle Cell Disease-Free India Not Possible Without ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: Jual Oram
  3. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  4. Reasi Bus Attack: Man Arrested For Providing Logistics To Terrorists
  5. SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'
  2. Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’
  3. Rakhee Gulzar's Comeback Bengali Film 'Amar Boss' To Release During Christmas
  4. Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business
  5. Abhishek Bachchan Reportedly Buys 6 Apartments In Mumbai For Rs 15 Crore
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Foden Confident Bellingham Combination Will Improve After England Criticism
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight Live Score: Undefeated SA Meet Optimistic USA In Antigua
  3. MLB: Willie Mays Passes Away Aged 93 - In Pics
  4. Women's Super League: Toni Duggan To Leave Everton After Second Spell
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W: Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana First Indian Women To Achieve This Feat in ODIs
World News
  1. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  2. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
  3. ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why
  4. Philippines Demands China Return Rifles And Pay For Boat Damage After Hostilities In Disputed Sea
  5. Iran's Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Sentenced To Another Year In prison
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Delhi Heatwave Kills 5; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21