UEFA Champions League: Tyrone Mings' Mistake Helps Club Brugge Beat Aston Villa 1-0 - In Pics

Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium. Brugge won the match 1-0.
Brugge's Ardon Jashari, left, and Hugo Vetlesen, center, defend against Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, background, and Brugge's Brandon Mechele fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Bjorn Meijer, left, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara jump for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, foreground, takes a shot as Brugge's Ardon Jashari defends during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Ardon Jashari, right, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Christos Tzolis, right, holds Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Hans Vanaken, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty his side's first goal, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Hans Vanaken, right, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen, left, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.