UEFA Champions League: Tyrone Mings' Mistake Helps Club Brugge Beat Aston Villa 1-0 - In Pics

Tyrone Mings' costly mistake led to Aston Villa's 1-0 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Villa had won their first three matches in the competition, but their unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end in Belgium on Wednesday. Mings made a critical error by conceding a strange penalty early in the second half. During his first Champions League appearance, he mistakenly picked up the ball when it was passed to him by Emiliano Martinez, incorrectly believing it was not in play. The referee awarded a penalty, which was confirmed by VAR, and Hans Vanaken successfully converted from 12 yards. Brugge now has six points, three behind Villa.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Simon Mignolet
Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet celebrates after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium. Brugge won the match 1-0.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Ardon Jashari
Brugge's Ardon Jashari, left, and Hugo Vetlesen, center, defend against Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Jhon Duran
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, background, and Brugge's Brandon Mechele fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Bjorn Meijer
Brugge's Bjorn Meijer, left, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara jump for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Leon Bailey
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, foreground, takes a shot as Brugge's Ardon Jashari defends during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Ardon Jashari
Brugge's Ardon Jashari, right, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Christos Tzolis
Brugge's Christos Tzolis, right, holds Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Hans Vanaken
Brugge's Hans Vanaken, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty his side's first goal, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Hans Vanaken
Brugge's Hans Vanaken, right, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

UEFA Champions League soccer Club Brugge vs Aston Villa football match_Andreas Skov Olsen
Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen, left, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.

