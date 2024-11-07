Football

UEFA Champions League: Tyrone Mings' Mistake Helps Club Brugge Beat Aston Villa 1-0 - In Pics

Tyrone Mings' costly mistake led to Aston Villa's 1-0 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Villa had won their first three matches in the competition, but their unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end in Belgium on Wednesday. Mings made a critical error by conceding a strange penalty early in the second half. During his first Champions League appearance, he mistakenly picked up the ball when it was passed to him by Emiliano Martinez, incorrectly believing it was not in play. The referee awarded a penalty, which was confirmed by VAR, and Hans Vanaken successfully converted from 12 yards. Brugge now has six points, three behind Villa.