Bayern Munich and Real Madrid players greet each other at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, centre, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Nacho, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, leaves the field during his substitution during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Leroy Sane, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, center, controls the ball past Bayern's Leon Goretzka during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
