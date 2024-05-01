Football

UCL SF, 1st Leg: Vinicius Jr Stars In Real's 2-2 Draw Vs Bayern - In Pics

Vinícius Júnior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Bayern dominated but Madrid survived, and the contest is still wide open ahead of the return leg in Madrid on May 8. With the focus on England stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, as well as Toni Kroos’ return to his former team, Vinícius emerged as the decisive figure on a night when his bright green boots were often a blur. The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sane and Kane had scored for Bayern. The winners of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.