Football

UCL SF, 1st Leg: Vinicius Jr Stars In Real's 2-2 Draw Vs Bayern - In Pics

Vinícius Júnior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Bayern dominated but Madrid survived, and the contest is still wide open ahead of the return leg in Madrid on May 8. With the focus on England stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, as well as Toni Kroos’ return to his former team, Vinícius emerged as the decisive figure on a night when his bright green boots were often a blur. The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sane and Kane had scored for Bayern. The winners of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid players greet each other at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, centre, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Nacho, left, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, leaves the field during his substitution during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Leroy Sane, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna

Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, center, controls the ball past Bayern's Leon Goretzka during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

